James R. Westacott

Funeral services for James R. Westacott, 87, a resident of Potlatch, ID and Garfield, WA will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, WA with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. Potlatch Post # 10300 VFW and the United States Air Force Honor Guard participating. Burial will be at the Garfield Cemetery, Garfield, WA. Mr. Westacott died early Saturday morning at his winter residence in Garfield, WA.

Jim was born on August 6, 1930 in Colfax, WA to Roscoe and Edna (Horton) Westacott. He attended school in Garfield, graduating from Garfield High School in 1948. Jim also attended the University of Idaho and the University of Washington.

Jim enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving six years. During his service he piloted the T-6 Texan and Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star. While in Air Force he married Willa L. Dial on July 18, 1958 in Durant, OK and the couple later returned to Potlatch, ID where they farmed. Jim farmed in Latah County for more than 50 years. The couple purchased a home in Garfield in 2008 at which they spent the winter months. Jim could never truly leave the farm. Mrs. Westacott passed away in 2013.

Jim was a member of the Oakesdale Lodge #55, member of the El Katif Shrine, American Legion at Garfield, WA. Jim enjoyed fishing, water skiing, and relaxing at the family lake cabin on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Survived by his three sons, Ron (Karen) Westacott, Potlatch, ID, John (Carol) Westacott, Idaho Falls, ID and Tom (Kathy) Westacott, Garfield, WA, and his two daughters, Patty (Frank) Lange, Garfield, WA and Susan Westacott, Lewiston, ID. Jim is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Westacott and Virginia Scarpelli.

Memorials may be given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, WA 99210-2472.

