James Michael Hines

James Michael Hines, age 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at his home in Newport, WA comforted by his wife. Born 1950 in Columbus, OH to the late Wendel Hines and Patricia Hines, Hiner, as he was known by friends and family, is survived by his wife, Jean Hines; son Michael Hines and his wife Carrie from Chanhassen, MN, daughter Ansley Hidalgo and her husband Javier from Newnan GA; grandchildren Sebastian Hidalgo (15), Patrick Hines (7), Makenzie Hines (4), and Savannah Hines (4), sister Linda Marshall and husband Greg, brother Don Hines and wife Sylvia, and sister Sue Hines Beaudu.

Jim knew at an early age he wanted to be a pilot. He went to high school in Lemoore, California and graduated Valedictorian of his class. He received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy and served his country for 28 years including a tour in Vietnam. Jim was assigned to the S3, an anti-submarine aircraft, serving on the carriers USS Saratoga and USS Constellation, as well as time as an instructor at North Island near San Diego. In 1980, Jim joined Delta Air Lines where he would captain multiple planes over his 35-year career.

Jim was known for his big heart and great sense of humor. He consistently cracked jokes and played pranks on people just to make them smile and laugh. Costumes were common for Jim. He spent several Oktoberfest’s in lederhosen and Halloweens with his grandkids dressed as a clown with a water spraying boutonniere. Often there was no occasion when he would appear with buck teeth, mullet hats or a bright blue tuxedo. His closest friends recall his impish grin and the mischievous glint in his eye.

He was never just a participant in any organization or activity, rather he always assumed a leadership role. Jim was a doer. If anyone had an idea, he could take it and make it happen. He served as Fire Commissioner for Pend Oreille County for three years, President of Bead Lake Homeowners Association, and as Grand Knight of The Knights of Columbus of Newport WA. In addition, he was extremely active in his church, serving on the Parrish Advisory and dedicating time and resources to renovate the rectory of St. Anthony’s church. For fun, he was the founder and President of the Vintage Riders, a Honda 90 motorcycle gang of active adults who participated in the local parade. He enjoyed boating with friends and family, whether at his home on Bead Lake, or captaining a sailboat through the Caribbean, which would not be complete without a daily reading of the Captain’s Log. Jim loved spending time at home on Bead Lake, hosting friends who he would take snowmobiling, boating, and spending time in the Steerage playing shake of the day and drinking ‘Hearty Pink” wine. He and his wife Jean travelled extensively around the world both for work and pleasure. Jim spent many long weekends travelling to watch football; Navy, Notre Dame, and Green Bay Packers were his favorite. He especially loved playing and hosting trivia at the local tavern, devoting many hours a week to creating his own questions. Jim continued to enjoy these activities throughout his three-year battle with cancer, even hosting trivia two weeks prior to his passing.

The funeral service for Jim is Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2pm in St. Anthony Catholic Church, 612 W. First Street, Newport WA. A celebration of Jim’s life will occur August 1 at a location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Jim’s name to St. Anthony’s Parish of Newport, WA.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com<http://shermancampell.com>