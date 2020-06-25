James Lewis Miller

James (Jim) Lewis Miller, 93, beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, papa, and great-grandpa, passed away on March 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Jim was born in Kellogg, Idaho on June 29, 1926 to Peter and Irene (Waller) Miller.

Jim was born with the assistance of a mid-wife in a boarding house on the site where the present day parking garage/log of the Kellogg Post Office is located. Jim was an independent mine leaser and Irene was a homemaker. A total of nine children were born to Pete and Irene (and Jim, the first-born, outlived them all!). Jim’s siblings were: Mary Kathryn (Kay), Robert, Patricia, William, Jacquelyn, John (Peter), Sue, and Thomas. Jim attended Washington and Lincoln Elementary Schools, and later, Kellogg Jr. High School, and Kellogg Senior High School (where he met his future wife, Pierina Truant) and (both) graduated with the KHS Class of 1944.

During and after his high school years, Jim worked at Stein’s Grocery, the Kellogg Post Office, and Dolan’s Taxi. He proudly served in the US Navy in the Pacific Theater from 1944-1946. Following his tour of military duty and Honorable Discharge, Jim attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. In 1982, Jim concluded an amazing 38 year career with the Bunker Hill Company when that company closed its doors. At the time of the Bunker Hill Company’s demise, Jim held the position of Manager of Ore Purchasing, a job which provided him with the opportunity to travel to many places in the USA and the world.

In September of 1948, Jim and Pierina Truant were married in St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Kellogg. The couple made their home in Kellogg, worked hard, raised their children, contributed to their church and community, and navigated retirement together in the house on Mission Avenue in Kellogg for 68 years until Pierina passed away in 2017. It often seemed that Jim was just biding his time during the last three years since Pierina’s passing, but it would appear that his wait is over.

Jim and Pierina have five children: James Jr. (Delene) Miller, Edward Miller, Teresa (Gerald) Duhamel, Peter Miller, and Mary Miller. The eight grandchildren are: Simon (Amy), Sarah, Gabrielle (Cary) Wright, Christian, Monica, Josiah, Micah (Emilie Rae), and Hannah. The five great-grandchildren are: Gracie, Gemma, Gia, Gladdie, and Kennedy. A legacy to be truly treasured.

It would require many of these pages to chronicle all of James L. Miller’s affiliations, memberships, offices, and awards during his lifetime, but we shan’t even try. His service to his Family, his Church, his Community, and his Country stands on its own merit. Jim was particularly proud of his involvement in the mid-1980’s with the Kellogg Centennial Committee, the Kellogg City Council’s Silverhorn Committee, and the Knights of Columbus – Father Cataldo Council No. 3762. Jim’s efforts in these three areas led to his selection as the recipient of the 1985-1986 Kellogg Elks Lodge “Citizen of the Year” Award. It must also be mentioned that Jim took up downhill snow skiing at the age of 65. He continued skiing (almost exclusively) at Silver Mountain until he reached 80 years and then gave up skiing because one of his knees was causing him too much pain. Jim is definitely a true native son of Kellogg and the Silver Valley. He influenced countless lives in many positive ways and he will be dearly missed.