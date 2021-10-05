James “Jim” Wilbur Hunt Sr

by Obituaries

James “Jim” Wilbur Hunt, Sr. 80

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, James “Jim” Wilbur Hunt, Sr., 80, of Boise, Idaho, passed away September 28, 2021 at the St. Lukes Medical Center of Boise. He was born October 16, 1940 in Kendrick, Idaho; Jim was the son of Wilbur Corlis and Lillian (Nordberg) Hunt.

Jim attended and graduated from International Bible College in San Antonio, Texas.

Jim was united in marriage to Priscilla “Jean” Clark on September 23, 1961 in Grants Pass, Oregon.

Jim’s family roots were here in the Silver Valley. In his youth, he spent his summers working in the family logging business, supplying logs to the Barker Mill on Trail Creek near Magee Camp up the North Fork of the Coeur d’ Alene River. In younger adult years, Jim and his brother Paul owned and operated a construction/concrete company in Coeur d’Alene. In his 40’s Jim moved on to gold mining. He had operations in Idaho, Montana and Alaska; his final mine being near Coldfoot, Alaska.

Combining his life-time experiences, his deep faith and love of God, and his love for the Mexican people; Jim’s most significant life accomplishment was building churches in the states of Sonora and Sinaloa as well as a children’s’ home near Cuauhtemoc, Mexico. He had plans to do much more work; the efforts in Mexico will be continued by his wife Jean.

Jim loved and enjoyed his family, working with his hands, working hard and traveling.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of sixty years Jean Hunt of the family home of Boise, Idaho; two children Gina Thomas of Boise and James Wilbur (Lisa) Hunt, Jr. of Spokane, Washington; five grandchildren Charisa Carter, Tyler Thomas, Matthew Thomas, Jessica Cerminara and Avery Hunt; four great-grandchildren Adeline Thomas, Mera Carter, Aurelia Carter and Geno Cerminara; four brothers Paul E. Hunt of Post Falls, Idaho, Jerry R. Hunt also of Post Falls, Stephen E. Hunt of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho and Nathan J. Hunt of Post Falls; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Thomas L. Hunt and one sister Sharon R. Holcomb.

Funeral Services will be held at The Altar church of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Tim Remington of The Alter and Pastor Randy Carr of Mountain Medlow Christian Center in Boise Idaho officiating. A reception will be held at the church following services. Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 P.M. at the Hunt Cemetery of Kingston, Idaho.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Sierra Missions Assistance Corp. c/o Jean Hunt, 4 Norwood Ct. Boise, Idaho 83716.

You may share your memories of Jim with his family and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.