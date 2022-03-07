James “Jim” Sidney Lucas, Jr.

James “Jim” Sidney Lucas, Jr., 72, of Spokane, WA and formerly of the Silver Valley, passed away on March 3, 2022 at Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, WA. Jim was born on August 10, 1949 in British Columbia, Canada, a son of the late James Lucas, Sr. and Olive Marie Lorenzetto.

Jim moved to the Silver Valley in 1974 to mine and worked for the various mines in the valley and throughout his career, Jim passed on his love and passion for mining to the younger generations. In his younger years, Jim attended Air Cadet school, something which he was very proud of. He married Phyllis June Curl on September 29, 1974 at The Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Phyllis passed away on February 5, 2005.

Jim lived life the way he wanted to and was known to drive his Mustang all over. He enjoyed watching football on TV, working on cars, and being of Native American descent, he liked to attend pow-wows. Above all though, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer (Phillip) Red of Spokane, WA, and Kimberly Lucas (Eric) Hanson of Jennings, LA; six grandchildren, Johanna Hanson (Seth Jackson), Alec Hanson, James “Bean” Lucas (Hayley) Red, Jaci Red, Kaci Red, and Graci Red; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Josephine Red (his “Little Rita”); a sister, Sylvia Smith of Omak, WA; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, 2:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery, Kellogg. A potluck reception will follow at the Wallace Elks Club. Memories of Jim and messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Lucas family with arrangements.

