James “Jim” Marion Dana

by Obituaries

James “Jim” Marion Dana, 84, of Kingston, ID, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at The Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene, ID. James was born in Hunters, WA, a son of Donald and Garnet (Hill) Dana on May 03, 1937.

James lived the last 30 years in Kingston, ID. He was a master mechanic and a member of a union, Operating Engineers. Early in his life he raced cars and motorcycles. After retiring, his hobbies were tinkering on his vehicles and 4-wheeler. His main enjoyment was feeding the birds and watching animals come and go in his yard. He also loved going up in the mountains driving around having a beer.

James is preceded in death by his father, Donald Dana and a daughter, Terri Sheldon.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Linda Dana of Kingston ID; his mother, Garnet May Dana, who still lives in the home he grew up in located in Spokane, WA; a sister, Donna Benech of Redmond, OR; two sons, Curtis James Dana (Jeannie Grimstad) of Sandpoint, ID and James Donald Dana of Portland, OR; three daughters, Linda (Jeffrey) Weaver of Denton, TX, Krysta (Marvin) Arnold of Jacksonville, NC and Donna Bristow (Glenn) in MT; as well as several grandchildren and great- grandchildren (with another on the way).

Per his request, cremation will take place and no services are planned.

Per his request, cremation will take place and no services are planned.

