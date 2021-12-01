James “Jim” Leroy Mellen

by Obituaries

James “Jim” Leroy Mellen, 62, of Kingston, Idaho, passed away November 29, 2021 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House of Coeur d’ Alene. He was born October 8, 1959 in Wallace, Idaho; Jim was the son of Earl and Laura (Straw) Mellen.

Jim has lived in the Silver Valley for most of his life. He attended schools in Wallace and Kellogg.

Jim married Doris Tellefsen on October 18, 1997 in St. Maries, Idaho; Doris passed away June 5, 2016.

Jim had served in the timber industry- as a faller in Alaska and in various North Idaho saw mills.

Jim was a member and past exalted ruler of the St. Maries Elks Lodge. He loved the outdoors- four wheeling, hunting, fishing and camping.

Jim is survived by two brothers Don Mellen of Kingston, Idaho, Tim Mellen (Debbie) of Deer Park, Washington; one sister Pat Mellen of Kellogg, Idaho; two step-sons Eric Weekley of Monroe, Washington and Jay Weekley of Spokane, Washington; he is also survived by several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Doris, one brother Wesley Wallace, Jr. and one sister Betty Christensen.

A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:30 P.M. at the Kellogg Funeral Chapel of Kellogg. A reception and a gathering of family and friends will be held at the Kellogg Elks following services; this will be potluck and everyone is welcome.

A ceremony of scattering Jim’s ashes will be held at a later date; family and friends will be invited.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815. You may share your special memories of Jim with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

