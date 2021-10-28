James “Jim” Edwin Hayman

by Obituaries

James “Jim” Edwin Hayman, 49, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away suddenly on October 26, 2021. This loss was completely unexpected leaving family and friends shocked and deeply saddened. Jim was born December 6, 1971 in Kellogg, Idaho; he was the son of Jack and Ethel (Shroyer) Hayman.

Jim was raised in Burke, Idaho. He attended schools in the Wallace School District and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1990. While attending high school, he was passionate about football and wrestling. After graduating, he served in the United States Army as a Radio Man. Jim later attended the University of Idaho, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in business.

Jim had first worked for the Potlatch Saw Mill; he then worked in retail markets such as Tidyman’s and Winco. Jim had also served as store manager and was vital in opening the Smelterville Walmart. He had also served as manager for the Lavigne Drug store of Kellogg and worked also for McGillivray Environmental. Jim lastly was serving as a driller for mines in the area.

Jim was a member of the V.F.W., the NRA and Ducks Unlimited.

Jim loved and enjoyed his family and was an avid outdoorsman- hunting, hiking, fishing, and shooting. He enjoyed coaching and teaching wrestling. Jim also enjoyed cooking, baking and was known as a Traeger master.

Jim was a loving and dedicated father to his two beautiful daughters Laura Abbott of Japan and DaceyLee Hayman of Bozeman, Montana; two amazing sons Shon Hayman (Sarah) of Lacey, Washington and Myles Hayman of Osburn (his children were the center beam of his life and he gave everything a father could give); his mother Ethel Hayman of Osburn, Idaho; two brothers Jack Hayman (Bonnie) of Lakeside, Montana and Dean Hayman (Sandy) of Spirit Lake, Idaho; his sister Teri Hayman and Clint of Osburn. Jim is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Jack Hayman.

A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held and announced at a later date.

Jim had a gift of making everyone laugh and feel welcome. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Jim has been described as hardworking, determined and a family man. He will be missed more than words can say.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Kellogg High School Wrestling Program, 2 Jacobs Gulch Rd. Kellogg, Idaho 83837.

You may share your memories of Jim with his family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

