James “Jim” David Striker

James “Jim” David Striker, 82

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, James “Jim” David Striker, 82, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away August 20, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Lewy Dementia, Parkinsons and Covid.

Jim was born on September 2, 1937 in Spokane, Washington; he was the son of Harold and Elsie (Johnson) Striker. Jim attended schools in Addy, Washington and graduated from the Chewelah High School of Chewelah, Washington in 1955. He then attended the University of Montana on a football scholarship and majored in bacteriology; while attending college, Jim was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He joined the National Guard in College, enlisted and finished his Army duties in the Army Reserves for nine years; Jim was the West Coast Weapons instructor.

Jim married his beloved and devoted wife, Jean Ann “Skippy” Caron on June 29, 1957 at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Wallace.

Jim joined his father-in-law, Pete Caron in the mining business and they formed the C.S.C. Mining Company. Mining was Jim’s passion; his work took him to the farthest places, many countries and to the end, he was always going to “Open that Mine tomorrow”.

Jim had coached the Wallace Little League for thirteen years and Babe Ruth baseball for four years. He was instrumental in forming the Wallace Junior League football and coached for five years.

Jim was a life-time member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the NRA, the Foundation for North American Wild Sheep, the Wallace Elks and Drum & Bugle Corp and the Wallace Gyro Club; he had also served as a committee member for most of these organizations. Jim and his wife Skippy were Certified Officials in the PNSA Ski Racing for several years, traveling all over the Pacific Northwest. Jim had also owned and operated the Trophy Outfitting and Guide business for twenty-five years.

Jim’s passions were his family, hunting and fishing. Jim took his families to Alaska on twenty-five fishing trips; he was the happiest when he was with his family.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-three years, Jean Ann “Skippy” Striker of the family home of Wallace; two sons James Striker, Jr. of Wallace and Jeffrey Striker of Post Falls, Idaho; his grandchildren Richae Labau of Spokane, Washington, Alexandra Striker of Bellingham, Washington and Heaven Striker of Wallace; his great-grandchildren Eva and Silas Striker of Bellingham, Washington; one brother Dennis Striker of Northport, Washington; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Frances Reikers.

Jim was always a kind, considerate and loving husband and father; he would do anything for his family especially his grandchildren. To the end, Jim believed that a Man’s handshake was worth more than a contract. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be announced and held at a later date.

