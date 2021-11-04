James “Jim” Allen Gray

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, James “Jim” Allen Gray, of Pinehurst, Idaho, passed away November 3, 2021 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. He was born June 9, 1937 in St. Maries, Idaho; Jim was the son of Cecil Victor and Delia Elizabeth (Gilman) Gray, Sr.

Jim moved to the Silver Valley as a young boy with his family. He attended schools in the Silver Valley and graduated from the Kingston High School in 1955.

Jim was united in marriage to Laura Lewis on June 7, 1958 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

As a young boy, Jim delivered newspapers in the Osburn area. Then as a teenager, he served as a pinsetter at the Kellogg Bowling Alley. In his adult life, Jim worked at the Bunker Hill Mining Company as an instrument repair technician for twenty-six years, until its closure. He then went to work for KC Construction of Hayden, Idaho, testing and inspecting water and sewer lines. Jim then retired.

Jim was a member of the Bunker Hill Twenty Year Club.

Jim so loved and enjoyed spending time with his family; he enjoyed watching professional and college football- especially the Seattle Seahawks, he was also an avid Gonzaga Basketball fan. Jim loved camping on the family property up the North Fork of the Coeur d’ Alene River and fishing.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-three years Laura Gray of the family home of Pinehurst; two children Ed Gray (Kathy) of Hayden, Idaho, Tammy Williams (Mark) of Harrison, Idaho; four grandchildren Jason Gray (Dani) of Coeur d’ Alene, Alicia Williams of Boise, Idaho, Eric Williams of Seattle, Washington and Cody Gray of Coeur d’ Alene; two great-grandchildren Isaiah and Marina Gray; three brothers Kirby Gray of Kellogg, Cecil Gray, Jr. of Pinehurst and Gary Gray of Tum Tum, Washington; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at the Forest Cemetery of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Panhandle Autism Society, 411 N. 15th Street, #111, Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83814 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, Washington 99204.

