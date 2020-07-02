James Harrison McGee

James Harrison McGee (74) resident of St. Maries passed away on June 26, 2020 at his home with his family surrounding him. He was born on November 5, 1945 to Paul and Wilma McGee.

Jim grew up in Fresno, CA and graduated from high school with the class of 1963. In 1976, Jim met Joy Holmes. The couple fell in love instantly and married in 1978. To support his family, Jim owned his own business building cabinets. He was an exceptionally talented cabinet maker building custom and commercial cabinets. California was becoming less desirable to live in, so the family sold all of their belongings and moved to St. Maries, ID. Joy read about St. Maries in a book and how nice the community and people were, and the family immediately fit right in with the community.

Jim’s first job when he moved to St. Maries was working for the police department making sure all the businesses downtown were secure at night. The family started attending the Four Square Church, and Jim went to work for Cox Logging. He also worked for Regulus Stud Mills, Inc. as a Millwright before working as an Operator for Potlatch Corp. In his spare time, Jim still built and installed his custom cabinets. Jim retired from Potlatch Corp. in 2012.

Jim was an avid fly fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors. He also enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, hunting, horses, and yard work. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who had amazing faith in the Lord, and knew God was always with him. He and Joy were also members of the Nazarene Church.

Jim is survived by his wife Joy at their home in St. Maries; children Jennifer (Dic) Robbins of Fernwood, ID and Scott Holmes of St. Maries, ID; 4 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Because of the current circumstances with regards to COVID, services will be scheduled at a later date.