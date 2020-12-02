James “Everett” Jolley

James “Everett” Jolley, 90

James “Everett” Jolley passed away peacefully at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg, Idaho on November 30, 2020 at the age of 90. Everett was born on July 3, 1930 in Twisp, Washington. He spent his childhood in the Methow Valley and Chelan, Washington.

Jobs took him many places in central and northeastern Washington state. He worked in orchards and fruit packing houses, logged, and worked numerous types of construction. Everett had a strong work ethic and, whether it was at a job site or at his own home, he always put in long hours to support his family.

He was active in the Garden Valley Community Church in Kettle Falls and donated time on the church board. Everett also participated in Bible studies and Sunday School and enjoyed performing gospel music at the church services. He also volunteered time on the Martin Creek Community Association and served on the Board of Directors.

Everett was united in marriage to his beloved wife, Christy Woolum, on August 23, 1997 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho.

Especially after retirement, Everett loved to garden, tend to his flock of chickens, build willow furniture, find quiet camping spots close to home to enjoy with his wife Christy and their dogs, and cheer on the Gonzaga Bulldog men’s basketball team. Another favorite pastime was taking trips exploring the beautiful Pacific Northwest with Christy. He usually did all the driving and she took hundreds of photos. Everett was an avid reader and spent hours each day keeping up on current events around the world. The many dogs and cats of the household were always an important part of the family. He always looked forward to attending gatherings to visit with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed Sunday family dinners with Christy’s siblings and their spouses.

Everett was the son of Robert and Emily Jolley. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Christy Woolum of Kellogg, Idaho and six children: Judy Todd and husband Bob of Colbert, Washington; Linda Phipps and husband Dwayne of Colville, Washington; Jim Jolley and wife Beverly of Inchelium, Washington; Gene Jolley and wife Diana of Colville, Washington; Debbie Oden of Spokane, Washington; and Dan Jolley and wife Kathy of Inchelium, Washington. He has 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dog, Riley. Everett was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and son Ken Jolley.

Christy would like to thank the staff at Shoshone Medical Center and Hospice of North Idaho for the care, support, and compassion they provided.

It is suggested that memorials may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave. Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815 or to The Friends of the Kellogg Public Library, 16 W. Market Ave. Kellogg, Idaho 83837.

A Celebration of Everett’s Life will be held at a later date. You may share your memories of Everett and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com