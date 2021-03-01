James David Burr

Site staff by Site staff

James David Burr, born October 20, 1974, passed away on February 22, 2021 at his home in Newport, WA. He is survived by his wife, Shelley Renee Burr, son Dakota LaFountain, daughters Sierra and Kendra LaFountain, his parents Mitchell and Frances Ferguson, sister Tabatha (Josh) Willis, nephew and nieces, and numerous cousins. James was a loving, loyal, caring man who protected what was his, encouraged others (even if he never met them in person), and gave his shirt off his back.

James loved his family, his guns, video games, and man’s best friend, Big Boy. He will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.