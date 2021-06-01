James “Darel” Ethridge (74) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on May 23,2021 at Benewah Community Hospital. He was born on January 4, 1947 in San Jose, CA to James and Willie Pauline Ethridge.

Darel grew up in Lubbock, TX and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1965. He went on to attend college in Texas. He met Terri Lee Rolan in 1969 and they married on September 5, 1970 in Lubbock, TX. A visit with Terri’s dad prompted the couple to move to St. Maries. Benewah Community Hospital was in need of nurses. They moved to St. Maries, Terri was hired within an hour, and they established housing right away.

Darel went to work for Potlatch Corp. briefly before going to work on the oil rigs in Alaska. Darel and Terri started their family having 2 boys, Brian and Tarel. The family spent about 8 years in Anchorage, Alaska returning back to St. Maries. Darel retired in 2000, and he and Terri spent 7 years living in Oahu, Hawaii, and had the time of their lives. They snorkeled, rode motorcycles, and island hopped.

They returned to St. Maries permanently in 2007. Darel enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, hunting, metal detecting, and following Terri around when she was a traveling nurse. He became pretty sick in the last couple of years which slowed him down a little. Everyone in St. Maries will remember him for his cruising around town with a smile on his face in his Zebra painted Bronco.

Darel is survived by his wife Terri of St. Maries; sons Brian Ethridge and Tarel (Lisa Alirez) Ethridge both of St. Maries, brothers Dennis (Myrtha) Ethridge and Royce Ethridge both of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private Celebration of Darel’s life will be held at a later date.