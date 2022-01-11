James Allen Seaton

by Obituaries

James Allen Seaton, 85, of Kellogg, Idaho, passed away January 8, 2022 at his home in Kellogg, surrounded by his loving family listening to his favorite songs, “Give Me Jesus” and “I Can Only Imagine”. He was born January 1, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois; James was the son of Howard H. and Gertrude (Niles) Seaton.

James attended and graduated from the Plano High School of Plano, Illinois. He then attended Parsons College of Fairfield, Iowa, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in education and history, where he met his future wife, Norma Blough.

In 1958, Jim and Norma were united in marriage and they continued their education at Parsons College. They greeted their first born, Randy, 2 months before graduating together in 1960! Jim taught 8 years in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Jim and Norma moved to the Silver Valley in 1968 with their 3 children, the youngest, Terry, was 6 weeks old, and Shellie, was 5!

Jim joined an amazing group of teachers and staff in Pinehurst, where he taught social studies to Junior High students before moving to the new Junior High School in Kellogg, where he taught until his retirement in 1997.

The students gave Jim much delight as he brought the subject he loved to life by involving them in the stories of American history, the “good, the bad, and the ugly”. Many students remember his unique way he had of teaching the unit on slavery and the expansion of American into the Western Frontier!

Family and friends were a joy to him. The family spent many summers traveling, and camping together and they eventually visited all fifty states. Jim and “the guys” thing was fishing in this great Northwest, and following sports teams. Jim was also known for his large hat collection, which was a history lesson in itself. He will be missed for his love of children, from India, to Iowa, to Illinois, to Israel, Germany, and Idaho. Everywhere they traveled the children were drawn to his stories and teasing sense of humor. His wife said, “I can only imagine what adventure he’s having right now in Heaven!”

James is survived by his beloved wife, Norma, of their family home in Kellogg; his daughter, Shellie (Grant) Johnson; two sons, Terry, aka “Bodie” (Darlene) Seaton and Randy (Ann ) Seaton; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and his cousin, Sandi Kepka.

James was preceded in death ny his parents and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Seaton.

Memorial Service date to be announced. A celebration of Jim’s life for family and friends will also be held in July, details to be announced at a later date.

Memories of Jim and messages of condolence to his family may be shared online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.

Shoshone Funeral Services and Crematory, Kellogg, is assisting the Seaton family with arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.