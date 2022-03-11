James A. Brown

by Obituaries

ames A. Brown Jr. (66) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at his home on March 5, 2022. He was born to James A. Sr. and Betty Brown on April 12, 1955, in Oklahoma City, OK. Jim grew up in Orofino and graduated from Orofino High School with the class of 1974. Following high school, Jim went to work for Jaype Plant of Potlatch Forests, Inc. in Pierce Idaho where he served as a Relief Supervisor and Fire Chief. Jim volunteered as an EMT and fire fighter for Orofino Fire and EMS. In 1985 he married the love of his life Billie Tiller, a high school friend that he reconnected with. They made their home in Orofino until 1996 when they relocated to St. Maries, ID. Jim took a Supervisor position at Potlatch Corporation, St. Maries Complex. In 2001 Jim left the complex and went to work at the Coeur d’ Alene Casino running their wastewater plant and serving as a Preventative Maintenance Coordinator. Due to health reasons, Jim retired from the casino in 2017. Jim loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping, spending time on the North Fork of the Clearwater River, watching football, and was an avid Steelers fan. Jim is survived by his wife Billie at their home in St. Maries; children Tansi Pedersen of Orofino, ID, Roddy Brown of St. Maries, ID, Tessa Declet of Augusta, GA, and Tara Wilson; siblings Chris (Gary) McBee and Debbie (Mike) Claffey both of Orofino, ID; 6 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. A private family service will be held at a later date to honor Jim.

