Jacksonville trades Nick Foles, hands starting QB job to Gardner Minshew

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — The Jacksonville Jaguars have handed their starting quarterback job to Gardner Minshew after trading Nick Foles to Chicago on Wednesday.

The former Washington State University QB made his NFL debut in September when Foles suffered a shoulder injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. His 21 passing TDs and 3,271 passing yards in 2019 set rookie franchise records.

During his time at WSU, Minshew helped lead the Cougs to a school-record-breaking 11 wins.

The former Coug became known on social media for his infamous mustache and quirky antics, like spending part of his off-season traveling from Florida to California in an RV.

