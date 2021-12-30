Jackknifed semi blocks eastbound I-90 near US 2
SPOKANE, Wash. — A jackknifed semi truck fully blocked eastbound I-90 near the US 2 interchange Thursday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, a car was pinned underneath the semi. The driver was injured but is expected to live.
There is no estimated time of reopening, and drivers should find alternate routes.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said tow trucks are on scene working to clear the lanes.
This is a developing story.
