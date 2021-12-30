Jackknifed semi blocks eastbound I-90 near US 2

by Olivia Roberts

WSP

SPOKANE, Wash. — A jackknifed semi truck fully blocked eastbound I-90 near the US 2 interchange Thursday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, a car was pinned underneath the semi. The driver was injured but is expected to live.

UPDATE: The driver of the pinned car is expected to live — non life threatening injuries in this crash. Crews are working to get the semi straightened out and hopefully the road will reopen soon!@wspd4pio also has some traffic detour suggestions for drivers: https://t.co/5Sg99VBaGr — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 30, 2021

There is no estimated time of reopening, and drivers should find alternate routes.

I-90 eastbound at the US 2 interchange remains CLOSED due to the jackknifed semi truck. Traffic is already backing up past the Geiger interchange. https://t.co/nOS8XZNQAT — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 30, 2021

The Washington State Department of Transportation said tow trucks are on scene working to clear the lanes.

I90 eastbound at Gardensprings roadway blocked. EB traffic exit at Geiger pic.twitter.com/Jd9Bu8B23Z — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) December 30, 2021

This is a developing story.

