Crews clear jackknifed semi from Snoqualmie Pass, westbound I-90 reopens

by Olivia Roberts

EASTON, Wash. — Westbound I-90 on Snoqualmie Pass closed Wednesday morning due to a jackknifed semi.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, crews were able to clear the semi, which had blocked all lanes.

Compact snow and ice covered the road and traction tires are advised.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.