Jackknifed semi blocking lane of I-90 near Cheney

by Olivia Roberts

CHENEY, Wash. — A jackknifed semi is blocked the right lane of eastbound I-90 near Cheney.

The crash happened just before W Salnave Rd around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Washington State Patrol, a tow truck is on scene.

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Starting a thread of accidents we’re seeing this morning. A jackknifed semi is blocking the right lane of EB I-90 near Cheney (just before W Salnave Rd) Even further back is a rollover crash. Use caution when passing. A lot of people are not. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/BXBO5ht0lh — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 7, 2021

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Icy roads in the aftermath of Monday’s snow made travel on area roads dicey Tuesday morning.

No snow was forecast for Tuesday, but morning fog and slippery roads were expected to impact the morning drive.

