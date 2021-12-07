Jackknifed semi blocking lane of I-90 near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. — A jackknifed semi is blocked the right lane of eastbound I-90 near Cheney.
The crash happened just before W Salnave Rd around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Washington State Patrol, a tow truck is on scene.
It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Icy roads in the aftermath of Monday’s snow made travel on area roads dicey Tuesday morning.
No snow was forecast for Tuesday, but morning fog and slippery roads were expected to impact the morning drive.
