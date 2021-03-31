Jackets in the morning, sunglasses in the afternoon on Wednesday -Kris

There’s lots of sunshine and a warming trend in the forecast! But first, skies will clear for a cold night around the Inland Northwest. Expect temperatures to drop into the 20s and even the teens in some locations by Wednesday morning. If you leave the house in a jacket tomorrow, you won’t need it for long. Highs will jump about 10 degrees from Tuesday’s highs, topping out in the upper 50s.

It will be even warmer on Thursday, with a high in the 60s, however, a dry cold front will move through Thursday afternoon. The front is expected to pick up our winds, with gusts to 25-35 mph. That could cause problems with blowing dust in the Columbia Basin and the Palouse. A cooling trend kicks off Friday, but it will be a sunny end to the workweek with highs in the 50s. Easter weekend will be breezy at times, but right now it looks like we will be staying dry in the valleys, with only a slight chance of mountain showers.