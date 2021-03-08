Jack Ronald Wilson

Jack Ronald Wilson, 86, of Newport, WA, quietly passed away at home on February 25, 2021. Jack was born on July 28, 1934 to Raymond and Georgina Wilson in Spokane, WA and raised as an only child. Jack grew up working on the family farm. In his youth, he worked on farms, a meat packing plant, and the railroad. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and cruising around on his Indian motorcycle. He started his own business in his late twenties, and it was a thriving 40-year career as an entrepreneur. In 1954, Jack married Joy (Snider). They had 4 children together: Tim, Ron, Mark and Jill.

After retiring, Jack moved to his cabin on the Pend Oreille River outside of Newport, WA. He loved living on the river, watching wildlife, eating ice cream five times a day and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Many treasure hunt adventures, holidays, and barbecues filled his days (plus a few trips to the tavern to be with friends.)

Jack was a quiet person who genuinely loved people and would give someone the shirt off his own back if they really needed it. He was quick to forgive and forget. He regarded his friends as a second family. He possessed quick wit, a joyful smile, great jokes and a distinct grunt that could be interpreted as a laugh or just an acknowledgement that he was listening to you. He was a great listener and storyteller.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his second son, Ron Wilson. He is survived by three children: Tim and Annamarie Wilson, Mark Wilson, and Jill (Wilson) Mills; ten grandchildren: Christymarie, Shaun, Ron, Rachel, Jesse, Mariah, Amber, Daniel, Jennifer and Melissa; and eleven amazing great grandchildren: Monica, Isaac, Ava, Emily, Alese, Reese, Mack, Claire, Kiarra, Leondra, and Hudson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 5th at 1 p.m. at Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home in Newport.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

