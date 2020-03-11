Jack R. Adams, 79, Kingston, passed away Wednesday, March 4.

Jack was born August 20, 1940, in Havre, MT and was a lifelong area resident of the Silver Valley. He worked as a miner and retired from Hecla Mining Company.

He is survived by his wife, Blanche; his daughter, Tracy Adams; his son and daughter-in-law, Jim & Dianna Adams; his grand-daughter and husband, Levi & Randi Page.

He is preceded in death by his two brothers, Donald Adams and Jim Adams; and two sisters, Norene Capparelli and Lois Derbyshire.

At his request, cremation will take place and no services will be held. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, ID, is assisting the family with arrangements.