Jack-knifed semi blocks US 195 south of Pullman

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — A jack-knifed semi has blocked US 195 south of Pullman.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash was reported at 7 a.m. and is expected to be cleared around 9:15 a.m.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.