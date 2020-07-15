Jack Alexander Best

Jack Alexander Best, Sr., 82, of Wallace, ID, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2010 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Jack was born on October 12, 1937 in Syracuse, NY, a son of the late Lewis Best and Earna Bench Best and was one of 12 children.

Jack was a US Army veteran and had studied to become a medic. He worked numerous jobs over the years as a rancher and then as a miner here in the Silver Valley and was a hard worker. When he wasn’t working, Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on cars, gold panning, painting, and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; a daughter, Deborah Lynn Riley, and 11 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his son, Jack Best, Jr., of Wallace; two daughters, Sandy Best of Missoula, MT and Kathleen Best of Challis, ID; 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Jack’s request, a private memorial service will be held at the convenience of his family. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Best family with arrangements.