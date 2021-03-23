Izzy’s Comfort Kitchen: Coeur d’Alene restaurant serves all things comfort food in The Great Dine Out

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Izzy’s Comfort Kitchen opened in September last year and is a part of The Great Dine Out.

Located at 726 N 4th St. in Coeur d’Alene, Izzy’s is family owned and operated.

According to the website, owners Reannan and Jason Keene are veterans in the restaurant industry and are sharing their love of great food and excellent service with the community.

We’re live at Izzy’s Comfort Kitchen in Coeur d’Alene – one of the newest eateries in North Idaho taking part in the Great Dine Out. It’s a comfort food bistro with a southern charm! See what’s on the menu on #GMNW! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/4NmbiJHtQB — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 23, 2021

Izzy’s is a place where you can come for lunch on business, an evening date with your love or a family dinner on Sunday where kids 12 and under eat free.

With several gluten free and vegetarian options, Izzy’s will satisfy the hunger in you!

Happy Hour is every day from 2-5pm and on Sundays they offer Bottomless Mimosas from 11-4pm.

Izzy’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 11am-8pm and Friday and Saturday from 11am to 9pm.

