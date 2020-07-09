Ivy League will not play fall sports in 2020

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

The Ivy League became the first conference to cancel fall sport competition for 2020 on Wednesday.

Fall sports will not be played in the fall for the Ivy League conference. On Wednesday afternoon, they became the first conference to officially delaying any competition until the end of the semester at the earliest.

In their press release, they emphasized that there needs to be consistent protocol for students and student-athletes.

“With the safety and well-being of students as their highest priority, Ivy League institutions are implementing campus-wide policies including restrictions on student and staff travel, requirements for social distancing, limits on group gatherings, and regulations for visitors to campus. As athletics is expected to operate consistent with campus policies, it will not be possible for Ivy League teams to participate in intercollegiate athletics competition prior to the end of the fall semester.”

In the same press release, the Ivy League Council of Presidents offered the following joint statement:

“As a leadership group, we have a responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students who attend our institutions, as well as the faculty and staff who work at our schools. These decisions are extremely difficult, particularly when they impact meaningful student-athlete experiences that so many value and cherish.

With the information available to us today regarding the continued spread of the virus, we simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk, consistent with the policies that each of our schools is adopting as part of its reopening plans this fall.

We are entrusted to create and maintain an educational environment that is guided by health and safety considerations. There can be no greater responsibility — and that is the basis for this difficult decision.”

No other major conference has or is expected to follow suit, many are waiting to see what happens with the MLB and NBA restarts at the end of July.

