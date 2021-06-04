‘I’ve never seen it like that’: Trash found scattered at popular Coeur d’Alene park

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Broken glass, beer cans, underwear and trash was scattered everywhere at Coeur d’Alene’s Independence Point on Wednesday night, and people who saw it say they are disappointed and angry.

The trash was picked up by good samaritans, though they said the ones who left it should have done that in the first place.

“Last night was definitely the worse night in terms of trash that I’d seen here,” said Kyle Vandever, who took a video of the trash. “It was something that kinda blew my mind, personally.”

He was not the only one thinking that. Kelsey was looking for a place to sit on the grass.

“We couldn’t even find a three by three square to sit down because there was trash everywhere,” said Kelsey, who picked up trash at Independence Point.

She found beer cans, empty pizza boxes and clothes.

“I was infuriated. There was glass,” Kelsey said. “I have never seen people brazenly just leaving fifths of whiskey, shot glasses broken all over the steps down there.”

Vandever ran to his office and got trash bags, and six strangers came together and spent nearly two hours cleaning.

Now, trash isn’t uncommon.

“Unfortunately it is more common than I think it should be, obviously. Summer months a little more crowded down here,” said Vandever.

Places like Tubbs Hill are pretty popular.

“These three barrels were used as impromptu trash cans and the beach was littered as well,” said Coeur d’Love founder Weston Cederblom. “It’s a beautiful area and when you see all that exposed trash that could very easily end up in the lake, it doesn’t really make you want to go back to that spot again.”

Cederblom started Coeur d’Love two years ago, which is a project that aims to keep the area clean. He started to clean up with his son.

“At Coeur d’Love we pretty much assume wherever there’s people there’s trash, so the more people equals more trash. Rather than pointing a finger we try to be the solution,” said Cederblom. “We are a small group of people trying to spread the mindset that if you love something you should take care of it and be the solution to the problems that you see.”

Cederblom and his girlfriend picked up the trash at Tubbs. There are no trash cans there as the city is trying to keep the area natural. Supporters of Coeur d’Love came with their boat and picked up all the barrels.

Cederblom said the barrels are normally under docks, and can sometimes break off.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department said they clean up the park once a day, in the morning, but Vandever plans to talk to the mayor about the issue.

“Sitting here now you can see there’s a ton of people, but it’s having trash cans available and easy to use for people is what we need to do,” said Vandever. “I just think the infrastructure needs help.”

Though, Kelsey said to fix the problem, it starts with the community.

“Trash cans were overflowing, but still bring a bag with you. Pack it in, pack it out,” she said. “The Earth gives to us. Give back to the earth. Just be a nice person. It’s really easy and it’s really quick.”

Cederblom plans on doing another clean up after the Fourth of July weekend.

