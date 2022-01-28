It’s your last chance to see the lights at Cowley Park

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you have not yet had a chance to see the lights at Cowley Park, this weekend is your last opportunity.

The lights are part of the Extreme Team’s annual “Making Spirits Bright” project. The tradition is meant to spread a little holiday cheer to the kids at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

The lights will be taken down on Sunday, so get out there while you can.

