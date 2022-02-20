It’s your last week to glide on the Numerica Skate Ribbon

by Will Wixey

Numerica Skate Ribbon Credit: Visit Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you still want to go ice skating this winter, your opportunity is running out.

The Numerica Skate Ribbon in Riverfront Park is only open for one more week, so don’t miss your chance to glide on the ice before it’s gone for good!

It will be seriously cold next week though, so if you plan to skate, make sure you bundle up. And if you’re looking for a good day to visit, go on Cheap Skate Tuesday. Ice skate rentals are free with each paid admission.

The skate ribbon is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and Monday through Thursday, and doesn’t close until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

READ: Riverfront Park commemorates Cooper Kupp’s Super Bowl win

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.