‘It’s truly an honor’: Mead High football players break in new stadium with first game of season

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mead High School has been waiting months to not only play football, but also debut its brand new home turf – The Union Stadium.



It may be the middle of winter, but high school football is finally kicking off in Washington now that the state is in Phase 2.

It’s been quite the wait for all the student athletes, especially the seniors taking to the field for their final season.

“I’ve worked with these guys for four years, some even longer. We have a lot of traditions together,” said senior Joshua Huffman. “We’re, in every definition, a family.”

Moms like Dusty Cannon and Colleen Flanigan are also embracing the final season of football for their two sons.

Their kids, Ayden and Kellan, have played together since they were little.

“It is actually a great feeling because these kids finally, their senior year, finally get to play together, altogether, for the very last time,” Cannon said.



The season is short, though, and was delayed because of COVID. What’s normally a fall sport, got pushed into winter because of the pandemic.

The season will only have seven games.

“I don’t really care about how long the season – I’m just glad we’re able to go out and play again. It’s been so long and it’s just exciting to get one game. Honestly, one game would be okay with me,” said Caleb Shawen, a senior football player with Mead.

The football games will be a little quieter, too. Unfortunately, the games are being played without fans in the stands.

Both Flanigan and Cannon watched the game over Zoom while other families stood outside the stadium watching through the fence.

“It’s just disappointing to not just be able to be there in person to cheer for those boys who have put in so much work, and had so much of an emotional up and down these past few months,” Flanigan said.

State guidelines only allow a max of 200 people at the stadium including players.

The Greater Spokane League says ever sport varies, because of the size of football rosters, fans aren’t just possible right now. The GSL says it’s talking with the state and health officials, hoping to allow more people at outdoor games.

“It kind of sucks. It’s not the best, but I’m just happy we get to play,” Caleb said of having no fans. “That’s the bottom line. I’m just so stoked to play.”

The Mead Panthers were happy to play at the brand new stadium, made just for Mead schools. It’s a brand new field for those seniors to leave their legacy.

“It’s freaking amazing. All of our coaches talk about the long history of Joe Albi, and how old it is, and how it’s always been so old and how we get this legacy now. How we can now create a tradition and a winning legacy for Mead here. It’s truly an honor,” Joshua said.

