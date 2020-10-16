It’s time to store your boats, RVs and trailers for the winter

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Summers is over and that means you need to start finding a spot to park your RV or boat that is not on the street.

The City of Spokane is preparing for snow season and that includes making sure streets are kept clear.

If you have an RV, boat or trailer, remember the longest amount of time it can stay parked on a city street is two days.

If you exceed that time, you will be issued a warning. After that, you could get a ticket or even have your vehicle towed.

