It’s time to remove your studded tires
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you still have your winter tires on, it’s time to take them off.
As spring weather comes into fruition, you could get fined for still driving around with studded tires.
All studded tires are required to be removed after March 31. Otherwise, it could result in a $136 fine starting April 1.
The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends planning ahead and going to a tire service shop early to beat the rush.
