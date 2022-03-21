It’s time to remove your studded tires

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you still have your winter tires on, it’s time to take them off.

As spring weather comes into fruition, you could get fined for still driving around with studded tires.

All studded tires are required to be removed after March 31. Otherwise, it could result in a $136 fine starting April 1.

Just a reminder if you have studded tires on your vehicle they need to be removed by March 31 otherwise it could be a $136 fine starting April 1. Planning ahead will help beat the rush at tire service shops. pic.twitter.com/BvFjR8sEfd — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 21, 2022

The Washington State Department of Transportation recommends planning ahead and going to a tire service shop early to beat the rush.

