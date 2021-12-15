It’s time to hit the slopes! Here’s what doctors want you to know before you go

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s time to get those skis waxed and bindings tightened, but it’s just as crucial to make sure your body is ready to hit the slopes this season.

Before you hit the mountain, make sure you check the weather (here’s our plug to download the 4 News Now weather app) so you’re dressing appropriately. While 30 degrees may look like a toasty temperature, gliding downhill will play into what it feels like out there. So, dress in layers and if you get hot, you can take some off.

You will also want to make sure you stay hydrated while you’re out there. Cold air is dryer so you could get dehydrated faster just breathing it in.

MultiCare orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joseph Labrum says you should also know your limits.

“You don’t need to take on the entire mountain on opening weekend. Take your time to rehone your skills and your condition as you work back into things as you prepare for the upcoming season,” Dr. Labrum said.

