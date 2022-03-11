It’s time to help name another Washington snowplow!

by Matt Gray

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash.– Ready to get creative? WSDOT needs your help to name another snowplow!

Another tow plow, a truck-trailer setup that can plow two traffic lanes at the same time, is going to join the current fleet of three that clear the highways around Spokane. WSDOT says this fourth tow plow in the fleet will be stationed in Ritzville.

The three current tow plows all have unique nicknames. Plowie McPlow Plow, The Big Leplowski, and Sir Plows-A-Lot have all won their names in public name contests since 2019.

If you didn’t play along the last three times, here’s how the naming contest is going to work. You have until Friday, March 18 to submit a name for consideration. You can do it by email, Twitter, or Facebook.

It is time to name our 4th Tow Plow! You know the Big Leplowski, Plowie McPlow Plow and Sir Plows-a-lot, but now it’s to name the fourth member of the fantastic foursome! Submit a name below and check out our blog! ⬇️https://t.co/5n305RA569 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 11, 2022

WSDOT will pick 16 names and start a bracket, basketball tournament style, beginning on March 21 on their social media accounts. The final two names will be up for a vote on April 1.

Need some inspiration? Click here to read our story about other states with funny names for their snowplows.

Good luck with your entries! Read more about this year’s contest on the WSDOT Blog.

