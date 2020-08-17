It’s the hottest day of the work week -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Make sure you’ve got plenty of water on hand today. It is heating up, and it is heating up fast!

100 degrees this afternoon in Spokane. Hottest city in our part of the region will be Lewiston, they’re expecting a high of 106. Areas in north Idaho won’t quite get to the low 100s today, but they will get very close.

Temperatures tomorrow will stay hot, though, not as hot for today. Rather than low 100s in Spokane for Tuesday, we will see upper 90s.

We’ll get to the 80s by Thursday, but we have to get through the next few days of low 100s and 90s first. This weekend is looking like upper 80s and low 90s, a little more comfortable than last weekend.

Average high temperature this time of year in Spokane is 83 degrees. Evenings will stay warm in the upper 60s and low 70s.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory is in effect until Tuesday at 8 p.m. This gives you an idea of how much longer we can expect high heat throughout the forecast.

HEAT SAFETY: