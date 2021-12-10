It’s the calm before the weekend storms – Mark

TGIF, friends!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, December 10:

Clouds and mild

Two inches of snow expected overnight

Heavy mountain snow

Wet, windy Saturday

Mountain snow that will impact your travel plans is expected today through Saturday.

A Winter Storm Watch for Stevens County is in effect until Saturday at 4 p.m.

Today will be cloudy and cold.

Temperatures will be about average for the region. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be in the mid 50s.

Two inches of snow is expected tonight into Saturday.

Temperatures will warm and snow turns into rain Saturday into Sunday.

Heavy mountain snow is expected all weekend.

Light snow is in the forecast Sunday and then will we will get another round of rain/snow mix Monday.

More light snow is possible Tuesday through Thursday.