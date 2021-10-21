It’s the calm before the storm – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, October 21:
- Today will be a beautiful day
- Rainy Friday expected
- More rain Saturday afternoon
- Another round of rain Sunday through Wednesday
Temperatures will be above average and conditions will be dry.
Cooler temperatures and rain are expected for Friday.
Today will be the last calm day before the rain. Several systems will roll over the Northwest until next Wednesday.
Expect above average to average high temperatures through the weekend with cooler weather and rain next week.
