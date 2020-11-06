‘It’s the best news I’ve heard in a long time’: Mayor Woodward responds to word of Lutz’s termination

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward responded to the Health Board’s decision to terminate Dr. Bob Lutz on Thursday, saying, in part, “… it’s the best news I’ve heard in a long time.”

In a letter addressed to Spokane Health Board members, Woodward says she’s been frustrated with Spokane’s lack of progression past phase 2. She blames that lack of progression on important decisions being made by one entity.

“That,” said Woodward, “as the data has been telling us for months now, does not work.”

You can read Woodward’s full statement here:

Spokane Health Board members voted 8-4 to terminate Lutz on Thursday. The vote came after hours of hearing allegations against him, some of which involve insubordination, misappropriation of funds, and retaliation.

Shortly after the vote, City Council President Breean Beggs, as well as members Karen Stratton and Betsy Wilkerson, released statements against the decision. All three members sit on the health board and voted to keep Dr. Lutz. You can read their statements HERE.

Dr. Frank Velasquez will take over Lutz’s position until the Health Board’s next meeting on Dec. 3.

