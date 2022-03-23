‘It’s taken far too long’: Local women of color in the legal field react to Judge Jackson’s historic confirmation hearing

Judge Jackson's nomination is a historic one, and if she's confirmed she'll be the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.- The confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson are underway this week. Judge Jackson’s nomination is a historic one, and if she’s confirmed, she’ll be the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation.

Women of color in the Spokane community who are in the legal field say this confirmation is long overdue.

“It’s taken far too long for a Black woman to be seriously considered and nominated to this position. So, it definitely sends a message that diversity matters and representation matters,” civil attorney Natasha Hill, P.S. said.

Hill says as an attorney she doesn’t see enough people of color on the bench, especially a Black woman.

“For little girls across the country like myself who can see themselves now in that position, and it doesn’t feel like such an obstacle to overcome,” Hill said.

Gloria Ochoa-Bruck was elected as the first Latina judge elected in Spokane county in November. Ochoa-Bruck says she’s inspired by Judge Jackson’s humble beginnings.

“A lot of women of color experience feeling like you need to be overqualified, and having to do extra work just to meet expectations and minimum standards, and I think she has proven that if you put the work in she’s well respected by I want to say a wide range of perspectives,” Ochoa-Bruck said.

As a judge, Ochoa-Bruck says she knows the importance of having all perspectives represented.

“It’s been proven time and time again that if you do have participation and discussion in groups that come from different backgrounds have different perspectives have different experiences we get better outcomes,” Ochoa-Bruck said.

Ochoa-Bruck and Hill say Judge Jackson’s lived experiences make her well qualified to sit on the bench. Hill mentioned Jackson’s experience in the public school system and her time as a public defender.

“To be that first one on the bench I think is incredibly inspiring as well. To be able to see that we’re having that representation that reflects our country, and the communities that the courts serve,”Ochoa-Bruck said.

“Breaking another glass ceiling, and being a first for Black woman definitely is going to open doors across our country, and people to see women who look like her, women who look like me rightfully in those positions,” Hill said.

RELATED: Watch live: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faces questioning at Supreme Court confirmation hearings

RELATED: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson takeaways: History made, GOP vows no ‘spectacle’

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.