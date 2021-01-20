It’s starting to feel more like January in the Inland Northwest! -Kris

Any other winter, the cool-down in the forecast would barely be worth mentioning, but it has been MILD this season. Therefore, our average temperatures might come as a little bit of a shock! For Wednesday, expect areas of low clouds and fog with frosty spots on the roads in the morning. High temperatures will top out in the mid 30s. Considering we’ve spent the vast majority of January in the upper 30s and 40s, and even one day in the 50s, you might not be acclimated to that kind of cold. And it will get even “colder” this weekend.

An upper level trough will pass by to the south on Friday, which will bring a slight chance of snow to areas south of Spokane in the morning. Cooler, drier air will move in for Saturday. Our temperatures this weekend will only be about 5 degrees below average, however, we might drop into the teens for the first time since October. There’s a chance of light to moderate snow Sunday night and into Monday.