‘It’s putting women’s lives at risk’: Spokane protesters join nationwide march for reproductive, women’s rights

by Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — A group in Spokane made their voices heard for women’s rights. They are just one of many across the nation Saturday. There were about 650 other locations doing this, according to the Women’s March website.

It’s something some women still can’t believe is happening: restrictive laws on a woman’s body, activists said Saturday afternoon.

“Tired is probably an understatement,” Marisa Lopez said of having to continue to fight for women’s rights. “It’s almost generations and decades of exhaustion at this point.”

Texas recently passed one of the most restrictive laws on abortion. Women can’t get an abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected, which usually happens around six weeks. For many, at this point, they still don’t know whether they’re pregnant.

In the Texas law, there is no exception for rape or incest, but there is if a woman’s life is at risk.

“I think it’s gross, honestly. I don’t have any other word for it,” said Anna Steik, an organizer for Spokane’s Women+s March.

The law allows people to file a civil suit against anyone who helps a woman get an abortion. The person filing the suit could eventually get at least $10,000 for it.

“It’s scary. It’s scary to think people trying to go back. We’re talking about a law that was set in place to protect women’s health since the 70s, and here we are fifty-something years later still fighting about it,” said Bonnie Gillson, another protester taking part in the Women+s March in Spokane Saturday.

Some people in Spokane are worried for children in the future, as Texas isn’t the only state with restrictive abortion laws.

“I have a daughter and I don’t want her to grow up in a world where her life is being controlled by other people,” Steik said.

“It’s very important. I’m a woman, I’m a mother. I don’t consider myself an activist. I’m more of a protector, So, I feel as a woman, it’s my duty to protect,” added Andrea Rose Gallardo, another organizer for Saturday’s march.

As thousands of people march across the country and closer to home in the Inland Northwest, protesters are hoping it will make some change happen for themselves and other women.

“It’s terrifying. It’s putting women’s lives at risk,” Gillson said.

