It’s Pac-12 after dark for Cougs opener at Oregon State

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

courtesy wsu athletics

PULLMAN, Wash – The Washington State Cougars will open the delayed football season under the lights in Corvallis.

The Pac-12 announced Monday the Cougs’ first game on November 7th will be a 7:30 kickoff.

The announcement is the next step in making real a season that was once very much in jeopardy. While several other conferences are already underway, the Pac-12 won’t start playing until what would typically be the last month of the regular season.

The game will be televised on FS1.

The Washington Huskies also play at 7:30 that day, in a game at Cal which will be televised on ESPN.

The PAC-12 will start early that day, with a 9:00 am kickoff between Arizona State and USC. It’s the first time the Pac-12 has had 9:00 am kickoffs. Over the weekend, WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun said the Cougs will have no 9:00 am games this season.

RELATED COVERAGE: Cougar defense dominates scrimmage Saturday, Rolovich not happy with QB play

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.