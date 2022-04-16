It’s not too late to register for Bloomsday this year

SPOKANE, Wash.– Bloomsday is right around the corner and it’s not too late to register.

This year, the race will be back in-person.

The in-person race takes place Sunday, May 1.

Registration costs $35 until April 28. If you miss that deadline, that’s okay. It will just cost $50 to register.

This will be the first time since 2019 that Bloomsday was run on the streets of Spokane. This year, race organizers are planning for an in-person race with the traditional start on Riverside Avenue and finish on the Monroe Street Bridge.

. Don’t worry, if you want to run it virtually, there will be that option.

You can find more information on Bloomsday here.

West Central Community Center is the official charity of Bloomsday 2022. People can donate to the organization when registering for the race.

