‘It’s not solving the bigger issue’: Downtown business more nervous with fences under Browne Street viaduct

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash –Fencing now surrounds both sides of the sidewalks under the Browne Street underpass. According to the city, it’s a solution to make sure public health and public safety.

The business manager for Fortunata Tattoo, Noah Pacino, drives under the viaduct every day to get to work. He says he is more nervous now the fences are up.

“It’s not solving the bigger issue underlying, so I don’t think it’s going to solve much,” Pacino said. “It’s just going to move them to another spot, could be in front of another business, could be anywhere, but it’s not going to solve the problem.”

It’s a solution that Mayor Nadine Woodward says she has worked to find for a while.

“Well you could shut it down,” said Spokane mayor, Nadine Woodward. “That’s not a good option, because pedestrians want to use that viaduct.”

The viaduct owned by BNSF limited options since the city is unable to attach anything to the structure itself.

“We decided that we would work on a project that would make it easier for us to clean, but provide space for pedestrians,” Mayor Woodward said. “And, that’s why we decided to erect the fences on both sides of the sidewalk.”

The mayor explained the city cleans the area multiple times a week, finding needles and waste leftover from the homeless who camp underneath.

“We should do a better job at getting them to those safe spaces, and we have had space every night for a long time. So, hopefully, if this results in them accessing or seeking shelter that’s available for them, then that’s a good thing too,” Mayor Woodward said.

City Council President Breean Beggs believes the better solution would be to add more low-barrier beds.

“The safety solution is as long as you provide the space for people to sleep, then the police can remove people. That’s the solution,” Beggs said. “Let’s get people healthcare, housing, mental health treatment, if we do that we will be able to solve this problem and reclaim downtown for all people.”

The fences are a part of a pilot program. There is no timeline on how long the fences will be up. The city is in the process of adding more bed space, including making progress on a new location downtown.

