‘It’s not fun’: Truck drivers stuck in the winter storm share what they went through

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snoqualmie and Blewett passes are finally back open, so the backlog of delays you may have felt is going to be short-lived.

If these closures impacted you directly, you can expect some relief in the days ahead. One truck driver. Jayson Jarvis shared his insight and perspective on the situation.

“I was in the middle of that big snow we had and I had a UPS load, coming from Amazon, coming from Salem,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis was caught in the big storm. As you might imagine, that shipment was delayed.

Thank you @wsdot_east for sending Plowie McPlow Plow to help with the reopening of Snoqualmie Pass. It's a tow plow, which is something Eastern Region uses a lot in the Spokane area. We may need to get our own Plowie McPlow Plow. pic.twitter.com/cyu9QMur7v — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 10, 2022

“There around Ellensburg, they said there were thousands of trucks parked everywhere,” he told us, describing the situation.

Jarvis wasn’t the only truck driver on the roads who had to put their trip on hold. John Nichols also shared his experience.

“It’s not fun. I’ve been stuck on the side of the road for 36 hours,” Nichols said.

It’s been years since these drivers have had to deal with these kinds of conditions. At the start of the week though, the trucks are finally moving again.

Truck drivers are back on the road! Snoqualmie, White, & Blewett Pass are now open. "I know it bothers a bunch of local businesses because they're not getting their freight through, but the drivers are doing the best they can to get it done," one driver told us.@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/XQALprwIIb — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) January 10, 2022

“It’s all pretty well cleared up now. There are still some spots of ice at the top. That’s about it. Two lanes open,” Nichols explained.

If you’ve noticed an empty bread shelf, your groceries probably got stuck in those delays.

“If they haven’t gotten it, it’s coming,” Jarvis reassures us.

If you’d like to do anything to help these drivers, they have on simple request:

“Give your truck driver room… in front of them… especially in traffic. Trucks can’t stop on a dime and people cut right in front of them all the time,” Jarvis said.

It’s unlikely that Stevens Pass will reopen before Wednesday.

RELATED: Mountain pass closures keep some college students stranded at home

RELATED: White Pass reopens while Stevens Pass remains closed

RELATED: ‘Closed means closed’: Semi truck gets trapped and rescued on White Pass

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.