It’s not a very Christmassy forecast: wet, warm and windy for the weekend -Kris

Last minute shoppers won’t have to worry about snow and ice on the roads this weekend, but you’ll need to watch out for big puddles from rain and melting snow. That said, after a wet and windy Friday night, you’ll get a break from the rain for the first part of the day on Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the lower 40s, which is about 10 degrees above average. The next system and another round of valley rain and mountain snow will move in Saturday evening. Showers will continue off and on during the day Sunday. With snow levels reaching up to about 5,000′, only the highest mountains will get snow.

The wet, unseasonably warm weather will continue into Monday, the first official day of winter! However, colder, drier weather will take over starting Tuesday and continuing through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. VERY early forecasts hint on some snow Christmas night.