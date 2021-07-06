It’s National Fried Chicken Day! Try out these local chicken sandwiches to celebrate

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tuesday is National Fried Chicken Day, so now is the perfect time to swing by a local restaurant and grab a chicken sandwich!

Chicken-N-Mo

Voted the best local restaurant in our Slam Dunk Dishes bracket, you can never go wrong with this legendary eatery—and why stop at just a chicken sandwich? Everything you need to know about Chicken-N-Mo is in the name; from chicken sandwiches and chicken dinners to chicken fried steak to chicken strips and wings! You can check out their full menu here.

Fresh Soul

Fresh Soul is other things comfort food, and you can get your hands on their chicken sandwich for $8.50 or add chicken tenders as a side to your other dish for just $3! Like they say, fried chicken, cornbread and potato salad is the perfect combination! Check out their website and order online here.

Logan Tavern

You can find all manner of elevated pub fare at Logan Tavern, and their Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich has turned heads with its combo of crispy buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey and guacamole. It comes on a brioche bun with lettuce, pickles and fry sauces, and for just $1 you can “make it sexy” with a splash of Cajun Honey Butter, Nashville Hot or Buffalo Sauce. Alternatively, you can grab their Chop Chop Chicken or Rosemary Chicken and Waffles. Check out their menu here.

Hogwash Whiskey Den

Chef CJ Callahan is no stranger to excellent chicken — before coming here he worked in Chicago, where he was running fried chicken pop ups that quickly sold out of stock! He brings that expertise to his Jamboni Chicken Sandwich; smoking his own ham and making his own pickles. Full menu here.

Ezell’s Famous Chicken

I mean, just look at that crispy fried chicken! Ezell’s has been serving up quality from-scratch fried chicken for nearly 40 years. You can grab anything from a two-piece to 24-piece meal, which comes with two buttery fresh-baked rolls. Take a peek at their menu online.

Stella’s Cafe

Stella’s Nashville hot chicken sandwich is the sum of three delicious parts: fried chicken, hot sauce and homemade pickles. It’s a simple mix, but Stella’s knocks it out of the park! You can’t go wrong with their Chicken Salad Sandwich, either. Order online here.

No-Li Brewhouse

No-Li is internationally recognized for their killer beers, so you might forget that they have a killer menu, too! The cornerstone of their elevated pub fare is their Bavarian pretzels and chicken sandwiches, which includes their Cajun Chicken Sandwich and Honey-Mustard Chicken Sandwich — check out their menu online (just scroll down a bit).

Incrediburger & Eggs

It’s hard to say which ‘wich is best at Incrediburger — so we’ll settle for two! Their Korean Honey Butter sando is exotic and interesting and comes covered in kimchi, but an equal contender is the ‘Chicken and the Egg,’ far more humble but just as tasty, with house-made buttermilk biscuits honey mustard aioli and crispy, delicious chicken. You can also grab their Southern Fried Chicken sandwich and more, just check out their menu here.

