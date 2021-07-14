‘It’s kind of like a swift punch to the gut’: Small businesses suffer as Kendall Yards Night Market cancels again

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the heat advisory in Spokane continues, the Kendall Yards Night Market announced its cancellation.

The organizer cites several reasons for the cancellation, including what the peak of the heat would be when the market is in full swing. All but one food truck had already cancelled before the call was made.

Knowing the predicted temperatures, Renee San Pedro, owner of Sparkles Bakeshop explained she saw this coming. Her cookie sandwiches would not have done well in the heat.

“I also make a gluten free and vegan variety which does not fare well in the heat, so it’s an impact to begin with because I reduce the amount that I bake,” San Pedro said. “I also have to take special precautions, if you will, to make sure that things don’t melt too much, so it’s not easy to make it with market heat to begin with.”

She’s only vending at the Kendall Yards Night Market this year, and while she’s suffering a loss – she says it’s not as bad.

“I have a full time job as well – I can’t imagine what the monetary loss is for people who their spring and summer business is strictly the markets,” she said.

For Jamie Roberts, owner of Three Birdies Bakery, this is her full-time job. Suffering losses of nearly $500 a week, she understands, especially since several weeks ago she sold her royal-icing decorated cookies in the sun.

“My royal icing will melt, and it’ll smush on the bag and so I’m having to apologize to customers as I’m handing them,” Roberts said.

For Roberts, it doesn’t make things easier.

“It’s not one of those things you get used to because us as small business owners we want to see our customers,” Roberts said. “We want to get our products in the hands of those customers so it’s not a feeling you get used to.”

Roberts and Stacie Kearney, the owner of Lucky Lady Bakeshop who she shares a booth with, will be hosting a pop-up shop to make up for this week’s cancelled market.

“We have to stay on top of the ball and it feels like it’s constantly rolling and changing and we’re not sure how to stay on top of it,” Kearney said. “Microbusinesses and small businesses like me are getting hit, over and over. So, if it’s not one thing – it’s not the pandemic or a market closing early or shutting down, it’s the weather and not being able to produce my product because it’s too hot.”

Their first pop-up shop will be held July 14, from 5-8 p.m. on 711 N. Walnut St.

Kearney and Roberts will be having a pop-up, every week the Kendall Yards Night Market is cancelled.

