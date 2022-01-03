‘It’s kind of hard’: Students hope virtual learning is temporary for Whitworth University

by Esther Bower

Whitworth University COPYRIHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash.– Thousands of students are back in class, and for most local schools things are normal.

That isn’t the case for Whitworth University. The first week of the school’s January term is virtual because of the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.

Virtual learning can be hard for some students. Sophomore Noor Kamal said English is his second language, so Zoom hasn’t been easy.

“For international students like me, who English is not my first language, it’s kind of hard being online,” Kamal said. “If we do it in person, I just can raise my hand and ask questions.”

He said he understands why the school made the decision and is hopeful they’ll be online for just a week. He said he doesn’t want to end up virtual for the rest of the semester.

“I really hope that it will get over after a week, so we don’t have to continue being online,” Kamal added.

The school sent out an email saying most on-campus classes would be held online from Jan. 3-9 because of COVID-19. Eleven classes that include labs and activities will be in person. All regular campus services will be open as usual including residence halls, dining services and computer labs.

Whitworth said the change was made to continue keeping the health and safety of students and employees its highest priority.

“Because Omicron showed up so close to Thanksgiving and Christmas, there really wasn’t a lot of time to know what was going to happen,” said Randy Michaelis. He’s the lead for the university’s COVID Response Team.

He knows this isn’t an ideal situation and is confident this buffer week will allow the university enough time to gather testing resources and prep for a full return on Jan. 10.

“We know what we do best, and we do best when we are face to face,” Michaelis said.

Whitworth wasn’t the only school in Washington to make changes before beginning winter classes.

Public schools in Seattle canceled classes for the day to conduct rapid testing for staff and students. They are set to return on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Whitworth said students who are vaccine-exempt will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon their return to campus on the testing date closest to their arrival. Testing will be held Jan. 3-5 and Jan. 10-12. The school also encouraged all students who are vaccinated to get the booster if they haven’t already.

Other local universities are preparing for changes when they return on Jan. 10.

Here is what Gonzaga is planning to do:

Students are required to be boosted when eligible. Students have to test within 48 hours of returning to campus.

MORE: Gonzaga requiring students, staff to get COVID booster

Eastern Washington plans to:

Advise people to get tested but is not requiring it. All employees, including student employees, have to start mandatory weekly testing if not vaccinated on Jan. 10.

As new developments continue throughout the country, schools say they’re taking it day by day to make the best choices for everyone’s well-being and health.

More information on Whitworth University’s COVID-19 response can be found on its website.

PREVIOUS: Whitworth University moves most classes online for first week of Jan. term

RELATED: The omicron variant isn’t stopping some local schools from starting the new year in-person

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.